They're one of the Blue Mountains' most beloved birds, and a new children's book featuring a black cockatoo is ready to officially launch at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre.
The Black Cockatoo With One Feather Blue is the third book by local author and illustrator team Jodie McLeod and Eloise Short, whose previous titles - the award-winning Leonard the Lyrebird and its follow-up Lilah the Lyrebird - starred another famous local bird.
But the question on the minds of local bird enthusiasts is: What's with the blue feather?
"Black cockatoos technically don't have blue feathers," said McLeod, "but when the rhyme of the title came to me, I just couldn't get it out of my head."
After running the couplet by her two daughters, ages seven and nine, who promptly began chanting it out loud, the Bullaburra-based author confirmed it had a ring to it.
"The challenge, then, was to write a story around that idea," said McLeod. "Why does the black cockatoo have a blue feather? What if it went missing? And what would happen if she found it? Answering these questions helped me map out the story."
The result is a tale filled with adventure and mystery as the black cockatoo tries to find her missing feather, but ultimately discovers something unexpected.
"There are some lovely themes of friendship, kindness and the magic of giving, but there's also the fun of guessing - who is the feather thief?" said McLeod.
The red-tailed black cockatoo is one of a handful of Australian animals depicted in the book by Short, a Katoomba-based artist and textile designer; and while the book is not set specifically in the Blue Mountains, as are the previous books, her hand-painted illustrations retain a very similar look and feel.
"I am in awe of Eloise's illustrations in this book," said McLeod. "There is so much detail in the animals and the landscapes - there's something surprising to notice in every reading."
Does that mean fans of Leonard and Lilah might catch a glimpse of their two favourite lyrebirds somewhere among the pages?
"Let's just say we've exercised our artistic licence. You will have to read it to find out," said McLeod.
The Black Cockatoo With One Feather Blue launches at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre in Katoomba on Saturday, July 22 at 2pm. Free entry, and free gift for every child attending.
