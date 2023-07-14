Blue Mountains Gazette
Firefighters considered for bravery awards after saving teen from house fire in Wentworth Falls

By B C Lewis
Updated July 14 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 12:37pm
It was the second night of a four day holiday away at an AirBnB in Wentworth Falls when the Canberra mum and her children, a girl aged 15 and boy, 12, were woken by a raging fire.

