A husband and wife team of off-duty firefighters will be considered for bravery awards after saving a semi-conscious girl from a house fire in the Blue Mountains.
Adoni Maalouf, 46, and his wife, Tania, 47, were woken in their Wentworth Falls home just after 6am on Saturday, July 8 by their dog barking and screams of "fire" by a young boy outside.
As Mrs Maalouf rang Triple Zero, her husband ran to the boy who said his sister was trapped inside an adjacent bed and breakfast, fully engulfed in fire, in Yester Road.
Without any protective gear, the on-call (retained) firefighter, just two days short of 12 months' service with FRNSW, kicked the front door open but was forced back by smoke and flames.
He joined the children's mother at the side of the house where they used a mobile phone's torch application and shone the light through a bedroom window to guide the girl, aged 14 or 15, through the thick black smoke to the escape point.
As the mother smashed the window, the girl told them she thought she was going to die. The teen then collapsed, semi-conscious due to smoke inhalation, and the rookie firefighter reached through and dragged her outside.
Neighbours then helped him carry her across the street to safety, where she recovered.
Firefighter Adoni Maalouf, a former scuba instructor, fitness trainer and father of three, then attacked the fire with a garden hose until other firies arrived and extinguished the gutted house.
"There was no way without any gear I could go inside," he said.
"I couldn't breathe. That's when I told the mother we needed a torch for a light. I tried to smash the door in, but then the mother smashed the window and I could hear the girl inside. We just drove her towards the window.
"My initial reaction was to jump in, but with the training ... I knew there was no way ... with the smoke ... without any gear [that] I could find her in time. It was fully engulfed [in flames]. When she got to me she just collapsed ... we dragged her out."
The mother and her children, from the ACT, were treated in hospital and later discharged.
The firefighter's commanders intend to nominate Firefighter Maalouf for a bravery award.
FRNSW Duty Commander - Blue Mountains, Inspector Kevin Smith, said: "Firefighter Maalouf displayed decisiveness and courage in his actions of rescuing the young lady from the burning house whilst off duty without breathing apparatus or firefighting equipment."
It's not known if a smoke alarm activated during the fire but Inspector Smith has reminded the public that working alarms save lives.
