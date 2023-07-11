Blue Mountains Gazette
Husband and wife firefighters considered for bravery awards after saving teen from house fire in Wentworth Falls

Updated July 11 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 12:37pm
A husband and wife team of off-duty firefighters will be considered for bravery awards after saving a semi-conscious girl from a house fire in the Blue Mountains.

