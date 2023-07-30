Mountains singer songwriter Phil Davidson and Melbourne-based singer Gretta Ziller are joining forces to present songs from a COVID song club.
The event Live at The Old Presbyterian Church in Springwood will be an intimate evening of storytelling and song on Friday, August 4 from 7.30 at the church at 160 Macquarie Road.
There will be laughter, tears and good company as the pair unpack the craft of songwriting in the historic church.
They are established songwriters in their own right. Ziller has had much success with her brand of Australian Americana, several Golden Guitar nominations and a music scholarship to play at Nashville's Americanafest later this year.
"Music has always been my joy; creating, especially. I can connect and sing the songs that were a part of my life and then they can become a part of somebody else's life. I think that's pretty damn special," she said.
Davidson is known for his popular hit Belfast Boy and as a regular guest on Thank God It's Friday with ABC Radio's Richard Glover. He has been writing and performing across Australia.
His songs range from Celtic inspired melodic, to folk and Gospel flavoured. His songs and music have a wonderful self effacing honesty and humour.
His recent release Cheviot Bay is roaring up the streaming sites to great acclaim.
"I'm as shocked as anyone at the response to Cheviot Bay" he said. 'It's a heavy song about PTSD but it seems to have a real resonance around the country, especially in these post COVID times."
The pair met in a writers group during COVID, loosely called Songclub, with some of Australia's best writers including Sam Hawksley, Shane Nicholson, Josh Cunningham and Felicity Urquhart.
"It was a fantastic group to be a part of because the aim was to encourage and keep that songwriting muscle active during such a bleak time. I ended up writing about 40 songs. Some of them are the best songs I've ever written," Davidson said.
They will play many of those Songclub songs on August 4, but will also chat about the stories, the songs and how they approach songwriting. Tickets are $25 through eventbrite, but are limited.
