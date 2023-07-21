Are all memories real? How do our emotions and perspectives impact the way we remember the most significant life-altering events in living memory?
Combining movement with rich visuals, text and haunting soundscapes, In Living Memory immerses audiences in a labyrinth of memories of a small-town community impacted by a catastrophic fire.
Devised and performed by an ensemble of seven pre-professional emerging artists from greater western Sydney who have been through a six-month training program for pre-professional and emerging artists.
Directed by Shy Magsalin, In Living Memory is devised and performed by the Originate 2023 ensemble including Daniel Bailen, Katelyn Jane Claveria, Saeed Mallak, Anjelica Murdaca, Olivia Niethe, Benjamin Webb and Adam Yoon.
Shy Magsalin is co-creative director of Q Theatre with an arts practice spanning over 20 years in theatre-making, performing, physical dramaturgy and intimacy direction.
Daniel Bailen is a Wangal/western Sydney-based actor and musician. His performances are experiments in exploring vulnerability and surrender through sound and movement.
Katelyn Jane Claveria is an emerging western Sydney-based theatre deviser and performer, long-time member of PYT Fairfield and participant of the Pilots and Ensemble program (2020 -2023).
Saeed Mallak is an Iranian-born actor and director living in Australia. His interests lay in clowning and absurdism, exploring the human psyche through comedy and abstracted expression.
Anjelica Murdaca is a Mediterranean actor, writer and director based on Dharug country. Her most recent accolades include her indie acting and writing debut at KXT, 3.33am and a staged reading for an upcoming Alana Valentine work.
Olivia Niethe is an actor, writer, sketch comedian and theatre-maker from Woolgoolga, currently residing in Eora, Sydney. She engages with different mediums, particularly devised theatre.
Benjamin Webb is a multifaceted Sydney-based performing artist with an infectious smile, riveting energy and an ability to connect with people by bringing stories to life in an exciting and innovative wa.
Adam Yoon is a movement artist/theatre maker interested in collaborative devised storytelling and was an inaugural member of the Art Gallery of NSW's Youth Collective and PYT Youth Ensemble 2019-2020.
In Living Memory is at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29, at 7:30pm. Tickets: $35/under 30s $25. Post-show Q & A is on Saturday at 8:45pm, free but bookings essential, www.thejoan.com.au.
