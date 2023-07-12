Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Paul McDermott plus one looks at the world

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated July 12 2023 - 10:40am, first published 10:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Comedian, TV star, WUNDERKIND Paul McDermott and his plus one are back in 2023 with their brand-new show - Blood Orange

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.