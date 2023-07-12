McDermott has been fighting tyranny, injustice and ennui for over 40 years, armed only with comedy and a pretty voice. Paul Plus One is the brainchild of Australian comedy legend Paul McDermott (Doug Anthony All Stars/Good News Week/THE SIDESHOW/JJJ). On stage, the maestro is joined by Launceston's own Glenn Moorhouse, the "plus one", Tasmanian born musical director, guitarist and comrade. The mix of Paul's angelic choir boy vocals with his signature vitriolic incision they create an unmissable evening of fervour and delight.