Exploring the pursuit of dreams

Chasing dreams and the stumbles along the way is a scenario that echoes in so many lives. Actor Daniel Mitchell combines his tour de force of storytelling and stagecraft to explore that phenomenon in a one-man play.
Liberally laced with comedy, heartbreak and mime, Mitchell wrote and developed P.S. Where is Home over several years. He held a highly successful preview performance earlier this year to a full house in Blackheath.
Mitchell graduated from the renowned Drama Centre in London and appeared on the English stage in several theatrical classics, ranging from Shakespeare and Tennessee Williams to Roald Dahl and Andrew Lloyd-Webber.
The move to Australia saw Mitchell enjoy a long standing two-decade relationship with Sydney's Ensemble Theatre. He was a multiple winner of the Norman Kessel Memorial Award for his roles in Rain Man, The Price and Old Times. He maintained his acting virtuosity with roles including in Barefoot in the Park, Ladies in Lavender, Hamlet and King Lear. He has also performed at Belvoir St Theatre and the Sydney Opera House.
Mitchell was born into an acting family that ascended to the realms of theatrical royalty. His father, Warren Mitchell, played the outrageous Alf Garnettin the 1970s' TV show Till Death Us Do Part.
Mitchell will explore the pursuit of dreams, illuminating the poignant moments, the missteps, the sliding door moments that can alter the course of a life in P.S Where is Home?.
His compelling and thought-provoking reveal will be at Wentworth Falls School of Arts from July 28-30. Tickets $35/$28 from www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1074306.
