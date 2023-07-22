The "weak link" in Blue Mountains Council's shared pathway from the village of Wentworth Falls to the popular Lake park destination is one step closer to a fix.
And the Wentworth Falls Chamber of Commerce is celebrating the news after a long battle to see it happen.
In news released on July 12 by Blue Mountains Council a $255,000 state government grant has been received for a scoping study for a new accessible pedestrian bridge over the railway.
The funding, through the Get NSW Active Program 2023/24, is to create design concepts for a new shared path over the railway line on Station Street.
Wentworth Falls Chamber of Commerce president Lew Hird, said the railway bridge remains a "weak link" and a dangerous, outdated overpass with a "non-complying width" between Wentworth Falls village and the lake.
"An engineer's report in June 2016 identified these issues for council which have remained unattended," he said.
The Chamber has been advocating for increased safety provisions on the bridge since 2016, writing to previous State Government Roads and Infrastructure ministers to "seek remediation of the deficiencies of the bridge" and distributing a petition on the issue.
They were told by the ministers that the bridge was built in 1959 and has a 100-year life span, and that "pedestrian and vehicle safety on the bridge was council's responsibility". The bridge is state government infrastructure.
Mr Hird said it was "good news at last".
"The Wentworth Falls Chamber of Commerce and Community Inc is appreciative that finally something is being done to address the safety concerns of pedestrians identified in the council commissioned report of 2016.
"The funding supporting the scoping study is only the first stage of addressing these concerns.
"The state government and BMCC are well aware of the circumstances of the over rail bridge at Wentworth Falls. The WFCC&C Inc is hopeful that subsequent funding for construction and remediation of the safety issues for pedestrians and cyclists will be forthcoming without significant delay."
Council will receive $255,000 for the concept design of a four-metre-wide shared path and overpass over the railway to replace the existing footpath at Station Street from Plantation Street/Wentworth Falls Station to Sinclair Crescent.
Mayor Mark Greenhill said "improving cycle and pedestrian access throughout our towns and villages is a major priority".
"By creating these connections, we're encouraging our community to ditch the car, save energy and money, and get more active.
"These types of upgrades help us to become a safer and more sustainable community, reducing traffic on our streets and boosting the amenity of our towns, while enhancing the health and wellbeing of our residents.
He thanked State Member for the Blue Mountains Trish Doyle MP, Deputy Mayor and Ward 2 Cr Romola Hollywood and community members of the community for their advocacy.
Cr Hollywood said she hopes the plans will be used to support future grant applications for state government funding to build the pedestrian bridge.
"This is an important first step to solving the increasing concerns of pedestrian access and safety on the Wentworth Falls over-rail bridge.
"It's great to see this area has been prioritised by the NSW Labor Government. A separate bridge for pedestrian and cyclists would make it safer for everyone, including motorists. A new pedestrian bridge could open up more space on the current bridge for vehicles."
