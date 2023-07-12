A $1.1 million refurbishment of Leura Arcade is planned, keeping the 100-year-old historic facade facing the Mall but adding a contemporary-style extension at the rear.
The proposal would add space for a two-level restaurant as well as two new shops within the multi-shop centre.
A DA before council is seeking approval for new premises which would included the two new tenancies plus the restaurant with both ground and upper floor entry from the Arcade and rear access from the carpark, accessible bathrooms, kitchen including dumb waiter and dining room and bar on both levels.
The statement of environmental effects concluded: "On balance, the development is ecologically sustainable and in the public interest. Therefore, given the above assessment the proposal should be recommended and determined as approved by council."
And a heritage report said only the 1923 facade of the original building remains (the rest was demolished in the 1980s) and the planned development is only at the rear of the building so would not interfere with the historical frontage.
"The original silhouette of the building remains legible from Leura Mall, with the facade reinforcing the prevailing character of early 20th century commercial buildings," it said.
The report concluded that the additions would create additional retail space that would contribute to the "vibrancy and vitality" of Leura and would have "an entirely acceptable heritage impact".
