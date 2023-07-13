3pm update: Two men have been arrested after a police pursuit through the Blue Mountains, which involved road spikes, tasers, and shots fired by officers.
The chase began in Lalor Park, where a man was allegedly swapping number plates on a black Holden Commodore sedan.
Police then located the car being driven at 9.30am, but police said the driver failed to stop when directed by police on two occasions.
Police said on the second occasion a senior constable was holding the car when it accelerated, and he was flung across the bonnet of another police car. Police then fired shots at the fleeing car.
One man left the car shortly afterwards and was arrested, and is now assisting with inquiries at Blacktown Police Station. Police said the other man continued to drive towards the Blue Mountains.
Road spikes were deployed unsuccessfully at Springwood, and the fleeing driver made it to Katoomba before being obstructed by traffic.
Police said the 21-year old driver made a U-turn and began driving east, and was soon after stopped by the Tactical Operations Unit, with officers using a taser to arrest the man. He was assessed by paramedics and is now in Katoomba hospital under police guard.
The officer flung by the car did not require hospital treatment and has returned to duty.
NSW Police has urged motorists to avoid the affected areas where possible. See updates on current traffic and road closures through: www.livetraffic.com.
Anyone with information about this incident - including dash-cam or other vision - is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
11.40am: A man has been arrested in Katoomba after a police chase through the Blue Mountains.
NSW Police Force posted on Facebook that specialist operatives from the tactical operations unit had conducted a high-risk vehicle stop on the Great Western Highway in Katoomba, near Woodlands Road.
The pursuit began in Sydney's Lalor Park at 9.30am on Thursday, July 13, and ended about 11.40am, when the black Holden Commodore was pulled to a stop.
NSW Police Force posted earlier on Facebook that information suggested a firearm may have been discharged by an officer.
The earlier post urged motorists to take caution of the increased police activity while on the roads today.
The highway is closed in both directions near Woodlands Road, with Live Traffic warning motorists to expect significant delays. See Live Traffic for updates.
Westbound traffic at Leura is being told the highway is closed three kilometre ahead at Katoomba.
The dramatic police chase came just one day after NSW Police Minister Yasmin Catley visited Katoomba.
