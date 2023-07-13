Blue Mountains Gazette
Two men arrested following police chase through Blue Mountains

By Tom Walker
Updated July 13 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 11:40am
3pm update: Two men have been arrested after a police pursuit through the Blue Mountains, which involved road spikes, tasers, and shots fired by officers.

