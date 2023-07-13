Dozens of trees have been chopped down at Medlow Bath in preparation for the widening of the highway.
But a lot of the timber has found a new use.
The eucalypt branches have been shipped to Taronga Zoo to provide food for the koalas. Some of the wood will also be used for perches.
And a Sydney-based company, Howes Timber, which specialises in supplying recycled and reclaimed material, has taken some of the radiata pines to be used for axe-throwing practice.
And while it looks a bit like a wasteland at the moment, more than 70,000 plants of all shapes and sizes, including 280 new trees, will soon be planted to replace those cleared.
Transport for NSW regional director west, Alistair Lunn, said the greenery was part of the joint NSW and Australian government investment in duplicating the 1.2-kilometre section of highway through the village.
"Work is under way to widen the road to four lanes with a central median and dedicated turning lanes, along with a new bridge to help pedestrians to cross the highway safely," Mr Lunn said.
"An impressive suite of planting was completed in late April around Railway Parade. These plants are thriving and already doing their job in providing a visual screen between the highway and residences in this section of the village.
"Next the focus will be on planting along the median and verges of the highway, along Railway Parade towards the café and within the sediment basement area which is designed to catch water draining from the highway."
The trees will be a mix of native and exotics as well as 50,000 ground cover seedlings such as grasses, 14,500 verge plantings of longer grasses and shrubs and 400 new hedges.
TfNSW has previously partnered with Taronga Western Plains Zoo when it upgraded the Mitchell Highway between Dubbo and Narromine, donating tree branches, trunks and root balls as supplementary food for elephants and rhinos, as well as for landscaping around the zoo.
