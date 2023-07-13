Blaxland High School bowlers compete at combined high schools state championships

Blaxland High School students have competed at the NSW Combined High Schools Bowls State Championships in Dubbo.
Together with students from Kingswood High School as part of the Sydney West zone team, the Blaxland students played well despite rain and cold weather. Eighty bowlers competed against each other at the three-day event.
The games composed of eight students in two groups of four in each zone.
Sydney West finished sixth out of 10 zones, with the Western zone team winning the competition. Ten players were selected to represent New South Wales at Tweed Heads later in the year.
Held from June 27-29, the school lawn bowls competition was hosted by the Western School Sports Association in conjunction with the NSW Department of Education school sport unit.
The Blaxland High School students play at Glenbrook Bowling Club. The team is looking for new players to join in the fun.
