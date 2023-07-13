Blue Mountains Gazette
Man to face court following police chase through Blue Mountains

By B C Lewis
Updated July 14 2023 - 10:34am, first published 9:59am
A man will appear in court today to face multiple charges after a two-hour police pursuit which saw shots fired, a Taser used and a final arrest in Katoomba in the Blue Mountains.

