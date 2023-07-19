'Gulumada': Proposal to give Blue Mountains a dual name being discussed

A section of the Blue Mountains may also soon be officially known as Gulumada, if a naming board's proposal for an Aboriginal dual name goes through.
The NSW Geographical Names Board (GNB) is reportedly considering the change, with the Aboriginal name coexisting with the English name rather than replacing it.
A GNB spokesperson told the Gazette the proposal was discussed at the board's meeting last week.
"The next step will be to advertise the proposal for a period of one month where feedback from the community will be gathered to ensure the proposal meets community expectations and sentiment," the spokesperson said.
"Following community feedback and further consultation, the GNB reviews all submissions and will either reject, alter or endorse the proposed name for approval by the NSW Government."
A Dyarubbin map on the NSW government's Spatial Collaboration Portal said Gulumada very likely means "koala place". The map said "Gulu" is the Gundungarra word for "koala", and "matta" is a locational suffix from Dharug/Sydney language.
The GNB spokesperson said dual naming acknowledges "the significance of Aboriginal culture and represents a meaningful step towards the process of unity in NSW".
The Gazette requested details on the sections of the Blue Mountains which will be affected by the dual naming, and was awaiting response at the time of publication.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
