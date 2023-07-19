Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

'Gulumada': Proposal to give Blue Mountains a dual name being discussed

TW
By Tom Walker
July 19 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A section of the Blue Mountains may also soon be officially known as Gulumada, if a naming board's proposal for an Aboriginal dual name goes through.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.