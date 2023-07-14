'Snack-sized' short plays from Henry Lawson Theatre

The Dancing Lessons: This play poignantly depicts a daughter's efforts to find a way of awakening lines of communication with her mother, a dementia patient - whose mind is locked away in her youth.



The Unnamable: As the two sit upon a weathered tomb, Carter tells Manton the tale of an indescribable entity that allegedly haunts the house and surrounding area.



Storytime: You think you might know the story of The Very Hungry Caterpillar, but the full story is less about food they ate but the underpants they refused to pick up. Sometimes stories can get out of hand.



Prick: At her husband's funeral Anne encounters an uninvited guest. Every rose has a thorn - be careful not to get pricked.

