'Snack-sized' short plays from Henry Lawson Theatre

Come and enjoy an evening of "snack-sized" short plays written by some of Henry Lawson Theatre's (HLT) talented members as well as Australian and international playwrights.
All Sorts is a combination of seven short plays, each one a different story wrapped up in one evening's entertainment for a short play special price of $20.
Producer and playwright Nicole Smith said the short play festival is an exciting platform HLT is planning on producing annually and hopes it will encourage more writers, performers and directors into the theatre.
"It is a smaller commitment for those wanting to try out theatre for the first time or return to it," Smith said.
"Next year we hope to welcome even more new writers into the program."
Smith herself has a play selected in this year's season.
We do Weddings! is a heartwarming look at the afterlife.
"The afterlife can be pretty hectic especially on your first day, there are timetables, new accessories, a set of wings to manage - so much to wrap your halo around," Smith said.
Other local writers include Penrith's Rhonda Hancock who has written an entertaining short play Catnips! - a play about what your cat would really say if it could talk.
HLT is also proudly supporting entertainment students via the school student work placement program with roles behind the scenes and hoped to involve more students in future productions.
"We are passionate about developing and growing our youth theatre community in all aspects of theatre and also have two of our junior members running lights and sound for this production," Smith said.
Other short plays include:
Details: July 8-22, Saturdays, 2pm and 8pm. Tickets: $20. Box office: 0448 011 370, The Henry Lawson Theatre, 144 Henry Lawson Ave, Werrington County. Online: https://www.TryBooking.com/CIATD
