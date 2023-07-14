Blue Mountains Gazette
'Snack-sized' short plays from Henry Lawson Theatre

Updated July 14 2023 - 11:20am, first published 11:12am
Emma Taite, Heloise Tolar and Holky Bramble in One Night Stan.
Come and enjoy an evening of "snack-sized" short plays written by some of Henry Lawson Theatre's (HLT) talented members as well as Australian and international playwrights.

