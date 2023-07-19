The Bendigo Bank Agency within Blaxland Day 'n' Night Pharmacy will soon shut down.
A spokesperson from Bendigo and Adelaide Bank told the Gazette the Blaxland Agency will close on Wednesday, August 2.
"Closing an agency is never a decision that is made lightly, however, as more and more customers choose to do their banking online or over the phone, banks must respond to and invest in services that support these changes in customer behaviour," the spokesperson said.
In a Facebook post, Blaxland Day 'n' Night Pharmacy said they have been forced to review the services they offer on top of their regular operations, and the bank agency was one of those services cut.
"Closing it down has not been an easy decision given that other face-to-face banking options are not located close by," the post said.
The Bendigo and Adelaide Bank spokesperson said for the vast majority of customers the impact of this closure will be small, as services such as ATMs, internet banking, the mobile app and phone banking will remain available.
They also said a Bank@Post at Blaxland LPO still offers withdrawals of up to $2000 and deposits of up to $9999, though fees may apply.
The spokesperson said customers with complex needs can continue to access face-to-face banking services at Community Bank Katoomba - Upper Blue Mountains Branch, from 9.30am to 4.30pm on weekdays, found at 117 Katoomba Street, Katoomba.
Bernard Fehon, president of Blaxland Chamber of Commerce, said: "We certainly appreciate the effort that Blaxland Day 'n' Night Pharmacy has put in over the last couple of years trying to get the agency established.
"It's sad to see face-to-face business happening less than it used to, but we all benefit from the ease of banking at our fingertips now."
Lower Mountains Correspondent
