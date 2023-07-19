Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Blaxland to lose Bendigo Bank agency, as Day 'n' Night Pharmacy cuts back on services

TW
By Tom Walker
July 20 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Bendigo Bank Agency within Blaxland Day 'n' Night Pharmacy will soon shut down.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.