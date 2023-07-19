After 10 years living in Indonesia, two Hazara Afghan men have settled in the Blue Mountains as humanitarian refugees.
And a group of local volunteers, Mountain Mentors, has been ready to welcome them.
Yasin Babayi, 34 and Khairullah Mohammad Shah, 26, now have a short-term place to live and are busy improving their English skills and working towards getting their driver's licences.
Chris Shanley, co-convenor of Mountain Mentors, said: "It's been a real privilege to be able to take an active part in helping these young men build a new life in freedom and peace in our area."
There have been many firsts for them - including a trip to the Blue Mountains Theatre in Springwood for a recent performance.
"I am very happy to be here after living in detention in Indonesia for so long," said Mr Babayi. "There's a lot to learn about Australia and I'm looking forward to working and making my life here."
Louise Redmond, co-convenor of Mountain Mentors, is leading the program to raise funds to help the men settle into their new lives.
"We are holding a pop-up market at the CWA hall in Megalong Street, Leura on the weekend of August 12-13," she said. "We're looking for good quality items to sell and also would encourage people to come along and check out the amazing things we have for sale. There will be home decor items, books, crafts, art works. It's not a garage sale, more a 're-gifting' sale."
Mountain Mentors is one of three groups in the Blue Mountains who are supporting recently arrived refugees through a new pilot program, Community Refugee Integration and Settlement Pilot.
If you have goods to donate, please contact Chris on 0416 382 747 or email: mountainmentors1@gmail.com.
