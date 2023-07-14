Shelter site future unknown

The future of the property which houses Katoomba's animal shelter is unknown, with RSPCA NSW unable to say whether it will be sold or redeveloped.
The RSPCA's decision to close the shelter was announced two weeks ago, with responsibility for animal pound services (strays and abandoned animals) to be transferred to Blue Mountains council.
RSPCA CEO Steve Coleman said the shelter would be "shut down" but did not mention any plans for the extensive Mort Street site.
News of the closure was greeted with dismay among locals. Councillor Brent Hoare said: "Our dog Thea came from the Katoomba animal shelter 11 years ago, after being mistreated as a pup in the Hunter Valley, and she's the best dog you could ever hope for.
"It's so surprising and sad that the RSPCA head office has suddenly decided to pull out of Katoomba. I really hope something is able to be done to fix this, without imposing a significant burden on ratepayers."
Secretary of the Save Our Shelter group, Jan O'Leary, pointed out the shelter was built by the Blue Mountains community.
"The community paid for it, they volunteered in it and adopted their pets from it for many years. Morally and ethically it is theirs but legally it belongs to RSPCA NSW."
The RSPCA recently lodged a DA for a $4.4 million redevelopment to demolish the 50 existing kennels and replace them with 16 new ones. The DA was approved less than two months ago.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.