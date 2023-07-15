It was the second night of a four day holiday away at an AirBnB in Wentworth Falls when the Canberra mum and her children, a girl aged 15 and boy, 12, were woken by a raging fire.
In horrendous circumstances the mother and son managed to escape, but the teenage daughter remained trapped at the other end of the house where she had fallen asleep on a couch.
Soon after the mother became part of a heroic effort to save her daughter alongside off duty firefighters.
Firies Adoni Maalouf, 46, and wife, Tania, 47, were woken in their Wentworth Falls home just after 6am on Saturday, July 8 by their dog barking and screams of "fire" by a young boy outside.
As Mrs Maalouf rang Triple 0, her husband ran to the boy who said his sister was trapped in the bed and breakfast, fully engulfed in fire, in Yester Road.
Without any protective gear, the on-call firefighter, just two days short of 12 months' service with FRNSW, started to kick the front door open but was forced back by smoke and flames.
He joined the mother at the side of the house where they used a mobile phone's torch application to shine a light through a bedroom window to guide the girl through the thick black smoke to the escape point - a bay window. The mother had smashed in the window with a metal garden chair, removing glass with her hands.
The girl told them she thought she was going to die. She then collapsed, semi-conscious due to smoke inhalation, and the rookie firefighter reached in and lifted her out.
Neighbours helped him carry her across the street where she recovered. The firies attacked the fire with a garden hose, until more help arrived. The house was gutted.
The family contacted the Gazette after the incident but asked to remain anonymous. The grandmother said she was relieved they are all okay.
"It was a terrifying experience for [my granddaughter], but she managed to stay low and keep going in the right direction to reach the window.
"By the time she got there, she was losing consciousness and would not have been able to climb out. It was lucky that there was someone with the strength to lift her."
The mother and her children were treated in hospital.
"My daughter had surgery to repair severed nerves and tendons and to remove glass from cuts, she will be unable to use her hands for many weeks. Our heartfelt thanks to those who came to help."
The mother, who also asked to remain anonymous, said they were "incredibly grateful for the kindness of the neighbours coming to our aid and then taking us into their home until the ambulance arrived". She added "paramedics and staff at Blue Mountains and Nepean Hospitals were very kind and gave everyone the best care possible".
It is not known how the fire started and investigations are continuing.
Firefighter Adoni Maalouf, a former scuba instructor and fitness trainer said his initial reaction was to jump in "but with the training ... I knew there was no way ... with the smoke ... without any gear [that] I could find her in time. It was fully engulfed".
"I couldn't breathe. That's when I told the mother we needed a torch. I tried to smash the door in, then the mother smashed the window and I could hear the girl inside. We drove her to the window. When she got to me she collapsed ... we dragged her out."
The firefighter's commanders intend to nominate Maalouf for a bravery award.
