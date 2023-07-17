They remained undefeated in the State Cup grand final championship, but the last game proved too hard.
Blue Mountains Football Club's Under 16s boys team finished runners up in the NSW State Cup Grand Final with a 2-0 scoreline.
The Mountains footballers took on Enfield in the grand final match on July 16 at Cromer Park on the Northern Beaches.
Manager Samantha McFadden said "from the first whistle the boys played with heart and passion. The attackers were quick and light on their feet. With the support of the midfielders, they utilised every opportunity to try and get that ball into the net".
McFadden said they were missing a key player in the team's strong defence, Ben Barter, but the defenders "worked together to make Enfield earn every opportunity".
Enfield scored after a scramble from a corner kick and another from a penalty. The boys were two-nil down at half time and were ultimately unable to recover, despite serious attempts include a shot that hit the crossbar.
"Although the game didn't go our way ... finishing top two from the initial entry of 50 of the top state teams is a major achievement."
They are the first Blue Mountains Football Club team to play in a NSW State Cup Grand Final. The club formed in 1965. They were coached by Andy Cartman and hope to return next year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.