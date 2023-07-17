Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Blue Mountains Football Club's Under 16 Boys team runners up in the NSW State Cup Grand Final

By B C Lewis
Updated July 17 2023 - 12:33pm, first published 10:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It was the only game they lost in the knockout comp. Picture supplied
It was the only game they lost in the knockout comp. Picture supplied

They remained undefeated in the State Cup grand final championship, but the last game proved too hard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.