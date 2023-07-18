Blue Mountains Gazette
Buses replace trains overnight in the Blue Mountains

TW
By Tom Walker
July 18 2023 - 1:00pm
Buses will replace trains between Penrith and Lithgow overnight over the next few days (July 18 - the morning of July 20).

