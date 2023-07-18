Buses replace trains overnight in the Blue Mountains

Buses will replace trains between Penrith and Lithgow overnight over the next few days (July 18 - the morning of July 20).
Overnight Blue Mountains commuters will need to plan for a trackwork alert affecting travel between 7.30pm and 3.30am the next morning.
The last train from Mount Victoria will leave at 7.01pm, whilst the last train from Central will leave at 7.18pm.
The Transport NSW website advises that replacement buses may be impacted by driver shortages, and that commuters should plan their trip in advance to determine how they will be affected.
The following bus routes will be in effect:
Trains will continue to run between Penrith and Central, some to a changed timetable.
To plan your trip and get up-to-date information on bus and timetable changes, visit: https://transportnsw.info/trip#/trip.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
Lower Mountains Correspondent
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.