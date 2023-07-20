Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/Coronavirus

Wondering how many have people have COVID-19 in the Blue Mountains?

By B C Lewis
Updated July 20 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One year ago in the peak of winter, there were more than 3000 people recorded living with coronavirus in the Blue Mountains/ Nepean region. The same week this year, the number has dwindled to about 150.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Coronavirus
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.