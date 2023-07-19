Two volunteers of the NSW SES Blue Mountains Unit have been formally recognised for their contribution to our community at an awards ceremony in western Sydney.
David Parsons ESM was awarded life membership of the NSW SES to acknowledge the work that he has put into the service, not only within Blue Mountains, but across NSW and around the world including New Zealand and Canada.
Mr Parsons joined the SES 46 years ago and has performed roles as Operations Officer, Local Controller and now as Chief Planning Officer for the Unit.
He was the backbone to the organisation's plans in the 1980s to help prepare the community for storm and snow response. Parsons also worked extensively on the Hawkesbury Nepean Flood Plan focusing on evacuation management of the Emu Plains sector. This plan was effectively carried out last year when more than 300 residents of Emu Plains had to be evacuated during a flood threat.
John Hughes OAM was awarded for 40 years service and a commissioner's certificate of appreciation for his volunteering work on the Stay Safe Keep Operational program. This program is to adapt the most advanced radio communication systems to help keep our volunteers safe and maintain the service's ability to respond to emergencies at any time. Mr Hughes has now been with the Blue Mountains Unit for 41 years and is currently serving as the Unit Commander.
Whilst both men have worked for several years in the emergency management field, they also dedicate hundreds of volunteer hours per year to the SES.
"We are not after any accolades or awards," said Mr Hughes.
"We both find fulfillment in using our skills to help plan and prepare our community to respond to any disasters we are faced with. These awards are not just about David and me, it is a whole team effort.
"It is our fellow volunteers across the Blue Mountains and across NSW that David and I lead to work as a team to help protect our community."
