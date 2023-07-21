Blue Mountains Gazette
Hazard reduction burn in Glenbrook

By B C Lewis
July 21 2023 - 4:00pm
A proposed Hazard Reduction burn is expected to be held on Saturday in Glenbrook, in an area that it's believed has not been cleared by fire in about two decades.

