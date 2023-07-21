A proposed Hazard Reduction burn is expected to be held on Saturday in Glenbrook, in an area that it's believed has not been cleared by fire in about two decades.
The burn is near West Street and is set to burn 3.25 hectares.
"Pending weather conditions and a test burn on Saturday, a final go /no go decision will be made," a Rural Fire Service spokesman told the Gazette.
"We're assembling all our resources at 9.30am at West Street, it's one of the first things to do [the test burn], to check we can get an effective prescribed burn," he added.
The fire is a joint agency operation between Fire and Rescue NSW, Blue Mountains City Council and the RFS.
"For us it's considered a small burn that will afford some protection to houses in Howell, West, Prince Streets."
"People should be mindful of the smoke around those streets," the RFS spokesman said.
It's understood the last bushfire through this area was 2001.
Further information regarding these activities can be found at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/hr or Hazards Near Me app.
