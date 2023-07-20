No fresh news on new Woolworths in Springwood

If patience is a virtue, Springwood residents are most certainly paragons, as the wait on the new Woolworths shopping centre continues.
Like the sunken Ozymandias, the ruin of a long-closed IGA near Raymond Road and David Road commands locals to look on it and despair.
The site has been in limbo since Woolworths' original development application was withdrawn in March 2022, with the supermarket giant forced to resubmit amended plans after new guidelines were released by the state government.
Since then the Springwood community has been waiting to learn about the site's future, and how the surrounding area will be affected.
A Woolworths spokesperson told the Gazette they are in the process of finalising their updated design, and will present it for feedback as soon as it's ready.
"We understand the local community is eager to hear about the current status of our proposed Springwood development," the spokesperson said.
"We appreciate the community's patience while we ensure that it fits the local character of the area."
In February a Woolworths spokesperson said the company looked forward to updating the community on plans and next steps "in the coming months".
Earlier this year, Ward 3 councillor Daniel Myles said he was concerned Springwood was missing out on a supermarket on the site.
"When they withdrew their development application (DA) a year ago, I'd hoped they would engage with the public to find a good compromise," Cr Myles said at the time.
"But here we are, and people's patience has run out. Springwood wants to know what the future of this location will be."
