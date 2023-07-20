Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

No fresh news on new Woolworths in Springwood

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated July 20 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If patience is a virtue, Springwood residents are most certainly paragons, as the wait on the new Woolworths shopping centre continues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.