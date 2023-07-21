Celebrate the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare's First Folio (the first collection of Shakespeare's play published in one volume) with Bell Shakespeare's exclusive western Sydney season of the Bard's romantic comedy, Twelfth Night.
Directed by Heather Fairbairn, this fresh retelling of Shakespeare's play is a dark collision of hidden identities and unrequited love.
Shipwrecked Viola is washed up in a strange new land believing her twin brother Sebastian was lost at sea. The story unfolds with disguises, romance and a whirlwind of passion, leaving no one unaffected.
Featuring all-new music by Sarah Blasko, Twelfth Night ultimately asks us to find light in the darkness.
Bell Shakespeare is Australia's national theatre company specialising in the works of William Shakespeare, his contemporaries and other classics. They pride themselves on performing works that are timeless and borderless.
Duration: 2 hours and 30 minutes (including a 20-minute interval, plus a free 15-minute post-show Q&A following the matinee performance). Recommended for ages 14+.
Twelfth Night is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday, August 2, at 7:30pm and Thursday, August 3, at 11am and 7:30pm. Tickets: Standard $55, Concession $50, Senior (Matinee Only) $40. A $5 booking fee applies. https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/twelfth-night/
