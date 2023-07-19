Dr Alana Blackburn has researched the value of music from a social, economic, cultural, and educational perspective.
From well-being and deeply personal experiences of amateur musicians to the altruistic tendencies of professional artists, the talk she will give at The Joan on July 27 about the benefits of creative community practices looks at the value and wealth music can bring to society.
Dr Blackburn is a senior lecturer in music at the University of New England where she teaches performance, pedagogy and ensemble leadership.
As a performer, she is a highly regarded recorder player throughout Australia and Europe. Her academic research combines creative practice and studies in organisational behaviour. Dr Blackburn is an advocate of regional music both at community and professional levels.
The Creative Conversations Series at The Joan presents specialists in music, theatre, poetry, creative writing, screen studies and history who engage with audiences in presentations that profile current projects, questions and investigations into the arts.
The talks are free and held in a relaxed after-work setting to learn about their research and be inspired, piqued and challenged as the presenters explore the changing nature of arts and culture in Australia.
Sessions are 45 minutes followed by a Q&A with the researcher where audiences can dig deeper and find out more about the themes and discoveries of the talk.
Music Matters: The Value of Music Within Communities by Alana Blackburn is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Thursday 27 July at 6:30pm. Tickets are free but booking is essential. See thejoan.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.