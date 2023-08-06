Blue Mountains Gazette
Leura Gardens Festival issues call for volunteers

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 7 2023 - 2:52pm, first published August 6 2023 - 2:07pm
Karoola garden in Leura. Picture supplied
Each year more than 200 volunteers support the Leura Gardens Festival and help make the festival an outstanding success.

