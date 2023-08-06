Leura Gardens Festival issues call for volunteers

Each year more than 200 volunteers support the Leura Gardens Festival and help make the festival an outstanding success.
Organisers are keen to recruit new volunteers for this year and into the future.
In this 57th year of the festival, eight beautiful gardens will be open for everyone to enjoy. Volunteer are invited to take part in this year's festival which will be held for four days over the October long weekend from Friday, September 29 to Monday, October 2.
Volunteers can assist by being a friendly face in one of the gardens, by scanning entry tickets or helping visitors from far and wide have a great festival experience.
Volunteers can select the times they wish to assist, either morning or afternoon shifts of three-and-a-half hours and are not required to have a deep knowledge of gardening - what's more important is to have a welcoming and outgoing manner.
Anyone interested in becoming a festival volunteer should complete the online expression of interest form on the festival website: www.leuragardensfestival.com.au
Leura Gardens Festival is a registered charity, entirely run by volunteers and has raised much needed funds for the Blue Mountains District Anzac Memorial Hospital in Katoomba and local health-related organisations.
The success of the festival relies on the generosity of garden owners, sponsors and volunteers who give so generously of their time.
In 2022 organisers welcomed more than 6000 national and international visitors and to date the festival has raised in excess of $3 million.
Festival details are available at www.leuragardensfestival.com.au or call 0431 095 279. You can also follow the festival on Facebook and Instagram.
