Motown at the Hub

Dancing in the shadows of Motown features a 10 piece powerhouse band with internationally acclaimed artists who faithfully recreate the dynamic live performances of: The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Martha and The Vandellas, The Four Tops, Fontella Bass, The Jackson Five, Smokey Robinson and many more Motown legends.
This amazing and uplifting show presents classic hits including: Reach Out, Stop In The Name Of Love, Ain't Too Proud To Beg, Heatwave, Get Ready, I Heard It Through the Grapevine, Dancing in The Streets, Uptight, Signed Sealed Delivered, You Can't Hurry Love, Ain't No Mountain High Enough, Standing On Shakey Ground, My Girl , Can You Feel It and many more.
The dynamic "all-singing all-dancing" band has performed at many sold out shows all across Australia and Internationally.
It's on at Blue Mountains Theatre in Springwood on Saturday, July 23 at 7.30pm. See bluemountainstheatre.com.au for tickets and details.
