Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Motown legends re-created at the Hub

Updated July 19 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 2:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Motown at the Hub
Motown at the Hub

Dancing in the shadows of Motown features a 10 piece powerhouse band with internationally acclaimed artists who faithfully recreate the dynamic live performances of: The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Martha and The Vandellas, The Four Tops, Fontella Bass, The Jackson Five, Smokey Robinson and many more Motown legends.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.