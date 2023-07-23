The Linden to Faulconbridge project has been awarded $275,000 for the design of a new off-road shared path from the intersection of Great Western Highway and Parkes Crescent, Faulconbridge, to Linden railway station.
President of Ride Blue Mountains, David Tritton, welcomed the design grant but said there "needs to be a commitment from the state government with respect to the delivery" as well.
Mr Tritton said the project is "complex" and any cycleway that comes from the design process should be delivered by Transport for NSW in tandem with their upgrade of the highway at Linden and Faulconbridge.
"It makes sense to deliver the cycleway at the same time as the road upgrades," he said.
"We also think the community should be involved in terms of reviewing this design when it's done and there should be opportunity for input."
