Linden to Faulconbridge highway link awarded $275,000 for design of off-road shared path

By Damien Madigan
July 23 2023 - 3:59pm
The Linden to Faulconbridge project has been awarded $275,000 for the design of a new off-road shared path from the intersection of Great Western Highway and Parkes Crescent, Faulconbridge, to Linden Train Station.

Local News

