The extraordinary story of teenage rock climber, Angie Scarth-Johnson, is being told in a feature film documentary in August at The Edge.
Blue Mountains moviegoers will get the chance to meet with their record breaking home-grown climber in the 2023 Gutsy Girls Adventure Film Tour at Katoomba's The Edge for one night only on Thursday August 10.
Scarth-Johnson, 19, moved to the Mountains from Canberra as a young girl so she could be take on the cliffs and be part of the region's vibrant climbing community. The family has since moved to Spain.
The movie comes out as Scarth-Johnson has told the Blue Mountains Gazette she is ruling out a tilt at the next Olympics.
She narrowly missed out on the sole Australian female climber's position for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the new sport of Sport Climbing and is bowing out of another attempt.
"Participating in the Olympic trials in 2021 was a valuable experience, as it helped me discover where my heart truly lies and reinforced my love for rock climbing.
"As for the next Olympics, I won't be pursuing a spot on the team. My true passion lies in rock climbing and being immersed in nature."
Rock climbing is a hobby she started in a climbing gym at seven. It has taken her to breathtaking heights all around the globe.
"When my family decided to move to the Mountains, I was excited and captivated by the breathtaking beauty of the cliffs, yet I also felt an overwhelming sense of intimidation. Conquering these fears has played a pivotal role in shaping the climber I am today," she told The Gazette.
In 2013 at age nine, she set a world record as the youngest person to climb difficulty level 31.
At twelve, she successfully climbed difficulty level 34 multiple times, making her the sole Australian female climber to do so.
In 2021 she was honored as a Tier 2 Sport Australia Hall of Fame Scholarship Holder. Last year she became the first Australian woman to complete a Grade 35 (9a) climb, conquering the Vicitmas Del Futur in Spain and then she managed two more in the same grade, the same year.
Gutsy Girls Adventure Film tour director, Jemima Robinson said the feature film Momentum is "an extraordinary film that captures Angie's remarkable journey, starting from her triumph over world-class climbs to her pursuit of forging new routes amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Spain".
The documentary gives viewers "an up-close look at her prodigious talent, unwavering determination, and relentless passion for conquering technically challenging climbs which is the perfect addition to our 2023 line-up", Ms Robinson said.
The film tour celebrates women's achievements in the outdoors, as well as giving a platform to showcase female filmmakers.
Momentum is directed by Ligen Studio and supported by North Face. Audiences will be captivated by this story, and by other stories of female dedication to push boundaries.
The climber will be part of a Q and A session at the end of the film in Katoomba.
The climber is sponsored by The North Face, Red Bull and Tenaya who are also contributors to the film.
The film tour runs in Australia until September.
