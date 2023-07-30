Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Momentum the documentary: Climber Angie Scarth-Johnson's celebrated on film as Olympics ruled out

By B C Lewis
July 31 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The extraordinary story of teenage rock climber, Angie Scarth-Johnson, is being told in a feature film documentary in August at The Edge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.