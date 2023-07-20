Man to appear in Katoomba Court over alleged $80,000 in false bushfire claims

A 31-year-old Portland man will appear before Katoomba Local Court in September charged him with making two false claims, totalling more than $80,000, in relation to the NSW Bushfire Recovery program.
Police will allege that the claims were not connected to the 2019/2020 bushfires and that there were serious discrepancies in the facts associated with the claim.
Any member of the public that has information about false claims being submitted in connection with the NSW Bushfire Recovery scheme are asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Meanwhile senior firefighters have expressed concern over a sharp rise in residential fires in the state this winter, urging the public to end the complacency over household smoke alarms.
There were 337 house fires in the first month of winter, an increase of 24 fires (8 per cent) compared to June 2022.
There's been a 28 per cent rise in kitchen/cooking area fires over the same period, from 117 to 150, while fires in bedrooms/sleeping areas have risen 19 per cent from 26 to 31.
Fires in lounge rooms have risen from 17 to 19, a 12 per cent increase. The number of fatalities this winter stands at six following the deaths of an elderly couple last week at Wetherill Park, in Sydney's south-west.
That compares to nine fatalities this time last year.
A record 16 people died as a result of fires in NSW last winter.
FRNSW Acting Deputy Commissioner - Field Operations, Trent Curtin, said fire crews are still turning up to house fires where either smoke alarms aren't in working order or they don't exist at all.
"That's true in 44 per cent of home fires so far this winter...this time last year, it was 45 per cent...people are still not heeding our warning...smoke alarms save lives," he said.
"An affordable smoke alarm, purchased at a hardware store, can provide you with peace of mind that you and your loved ones are protected.
"Test your smoke alarms regularly and if you are worried about fire safety, book a home safety visit with FRNSW through our website and a crew will inspect your residence and even install a free alarm if necessary: https://www.fire.nsw.gov.au/page.php?id=9316
"The kitchen fire numbers are worrying," he added, "We urge the public to keep looking when cooking and invest in a fire extinguisher and fire blanket to store near the kitchen.
"Throwing water over a stove fire will only make it worse, use a fire blanket to smother the flames if you can.
"Don't try to put out a kitchen fire if it becomes overwhelming, escape the home and ring Triple 0 and don't go back inside a burning home."
