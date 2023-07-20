Blue Mountains Gazette
Portland man to appear in Katoomba Court over alleged false Bushfire Recovery Program claims

July 20 2023 - 12:00pm
Man to appear in Katoomba Court over alleged $80,000 in false bushfire claims
Man to appear in Katoomba Court over alleged $80,000 in false bushfire claims

A 31-year-old Portland man will appear before Katoomba Local Court in September charged him with making two false claims, totalling more than $80,000, in relation to the NSW Bushfire Recovery program.

