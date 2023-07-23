Blue Mountains Gazette
Katoomba's Varuna gets funding for course for writers with a disability

July 23 2023 - 11:06am
Varuna, The National Writer's House - the foremost organisation for literature development in Australia - has received funding for a specialist writing course for those with a disability.

Local News

