Varuna, The National Writer's House - the foremost organisation for literature development in Australia - has received funding for a specialist writing course for those with a disability.
The program at Katoomba library is part of a suite of programs supported by the NSW government with a grant of $37,000.
Along with the Katoomba program titled The Writer's Space - a Hub for Writers with Disability, workshops have been held at St Marys and Blacktown to create a Western Sydney network of writers with disability.
The writing program is being run by Fiona Murphy, an award-winning deaf writer.
Ms Murphy's work has appeared in The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Kill Your Darlings, Meanjin among many other publications. Her memoir, The Shape of Sound, explores her experience with deafness.
She provides a welcoming and inclusive space to explore your writing.
Rebecca Goosen, Varuna's strategic initiatives officer, said the workshop series "is part of Varuna's active commitment to writers and audiences with disability".
"To truly support Australian writing, we must ensure that diverse voices are developed, nurtured and reflected back to us. Fiona Murphy is particularly skilled at creating a fun and supportive environment for writers. It is a fantastic opportunity for writers with disability to be nurtured and inspired to create work".
The Writer's Space program starts on August 2. Writers are being encouraged to book their space now for the free course, as there are limited numbers.
A Varuna spokeswoman said it is "an opportunity to develop your writing skills in a creative and supportive environment".
Writers at all levels of experience and working in any genre are welcome to apply.
The program runs every Saturday from August 6 to September 10 from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.
Each session will focus on a different theme - from idea generation to developing compelling characters. Using writing prompts and exercises, time will be spent writing in a fun and supportive environment. There will also be discussions about the writing life, including submitting work and how to stay motivated.
In the final week, there will be a special Q and A session with guest writer, Fiona Wright, an acclaimed writers, editor and critic from Sydney.
Places are limited so early bookings are a must. Go to: Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/the-writers-space-katoomba-tickets-672858988347
The program has been supported by Blue Mountains City Council who generously provided the venue.
Varuna also offers a specialised Writer's Space Fellowship for writers with disability each year.
For program details call (02) 4782 5674 or email varuna@varuna.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.