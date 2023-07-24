For years, staff and visitors to Blue Mountains hospital at Katoomba have parked haphazardly in a vacant area across the road from the rehabilitation unit, next to the sportsground.
But Anthony Howarth has long worried about the safety of the area. His wife is a staff member and he has often waited to collect her from work at night and seen others trying to find their cars in the dark.
One nurse who spoke to the Gazette on condition she was not named, said many of the staff were alarmed about the situation.
"Nurses are scared at night going out to their cars because it's so dark and full of potholes and you can't always get security because they are very busy.
"It's a massive issue."
Mr Howarth had tried for a year to get some lights installed, to no avail.
In February, council, which owns the land, told him it would take some action.
In an email, a manager wrote: "Council will be in contact with Endeavour Energy to request an urgent review of the street lighting in the streets surrounding the hospital. Endeavour Energy is the organisation that manages the street lighting. Council works with them on such issues."
The email also noted that the land is not a designated car park and said council staff were currently reviewing options for the site.
Mr Howarth said if the area was not available for parking, people would be forced to park further down Woodlands Road towards the cemetery and tip. They would then face an even longer walk to their cars.
"You've got women and patients and their carers going in and out of the hospital and they are having to park over there near the oval. If someone gets injured or attacked or falls over, then it will be a complete nightmare.
"I'm not asking them to make a proper car park, I'm just saying, look there's a situation there, just put some lights in.
"Council has so many of its sites illuminated - can't they do this area too, even as a temporary measure?"
A council spokeswoman told the Gazette: "Council continues to advocate to NSW Health regarding providing sufficient parking options for their staff at Blue Mountains District ANZAC Memorial Hospital."
She also reiterated that the vacant land that has been used as an unofficial car park is not a formal car park.
