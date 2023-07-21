With Tapas snacks, and professional Tangueros demonstrating the sexy Argentinian Tango, our saxophone ensemble-Nexas Quartet with bandoneon and piano-will take you on a journey through the history of tango, regaling you with musical tales from the beginnings of the tango era, through the hustle and bustle of the 1920's bordellos of Buenos Aires, and on to present day Tango Nuevo.