A Blaxland grandfather was honored recently by Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle for his incredible four decades of charity swims.
The retired engineer dived into his 41st year of charity swimming in 2023 and was honored for his efforts on June 26 in the office of Ms Doyle with a NSW Government Community Service Award.
Peter Genellos started swimming for charity in 1980 with the Bridge to Bridge event on the Nepean River. He had a bad back and thought if he was going to swim to improve it, he might as well raise funds along the way for the needy.
He has spent the past decade focused on helping the charity, Little Wings, which helps ill children and their families with transport in regional NSW. He has raised more than $30,000 for the charity since 2015, but in his four decades of swimming he said he has given $250,000 in total to numerous charities.
Genellos was nominated by his wife of 55 years.
"My beautiful wife Marea nominated me last year but she passed away in May this year, before seeing me receive the honour," he said.
As well as the now defunct Bridge to Bridge event, he has swum in the the Murray Rose Malabar Ocean Swim, the Captain Christie Ocean Swim and the Shellharbour Ocean Swim.
He has swum with Australian champion marathon swimmer, Susie Moroney, and in another event received his swimming medal from the great English Channel swimmer Des Renford.
Genellos has been with the Rotary Club of St Marys for more than three decades and some members attended the award ceremony with him, as well as his son. His other donations include:
In February this year he swam in the Cole Classic.
