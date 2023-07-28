Without these tropes, what do we have? A fairly good balance of the personal, i.e., between the women and their interests, some interesting anthropology of the not too distant past, and the intriguing eel story. The tale of the eel in the swamp negotiating the upright moa leg bones stitches in natural history. Similarly, the description of Te Raki's curse conveys the pride and hubris of the young Te Raki without condemning him for being who and what he is, in his time.

