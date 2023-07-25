Assistance puppies visit Scenic World, go on the rides

Three Labrador puppies have enjoyed a full sightseeing package at Scenic World as part of their training to become assistance dogs.
Eight-month-old puppies Lenny, Maya and Christie practiced their assistance skills on the Scenic Skyway, and glided on the Cableway past the Three Sisters.
They also lucked out with a leisurely stroll along the boardwalks beneath ancient rainforest canopy.
The puppies are trainees with Assistance Dogs Australia (ADA), a national charity which breeds and trains accredited assistance dogs for people with physical disabilities, PTSD and autism.
The dogs visited Scenic World to be socialised alongside their Puppy Educators - volunteers who care for an assistance dog-in-training for the puppy's first year of life.
"We're really grateful to Scenic World for hosting Maya, Lenny, Christie and their wonderful volunteer Puppy Educators in such a breathtaking environment," said Assistance Dogs Australia's Chief Executive Officer, Dr Matthew Miles.
"It's so important for our trainee assistance dogs to be able to practice their skills in a wide variety of accessible and inclusive locations. The pups had a fantastic day out - they certainly slept well that night!"
Axel Moline, head of marketing at Scenic World, said: "The work that ADA does is incredible and I implore anyone from the Blue Mountains to donate or volunteer if they are able to."
ADA needs more volunteers, and all puppy costs are covered by ADA. Info: www.assistancedogs.org.au.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
