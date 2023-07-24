From its very first girls' team just eight years ago, Blue Mountains Football Club now fields a team in every age division from eight to 16 years old.
The club's female co-ordinator, Sarah Boswell, said it's been a "really big, big transition".
And while the Matildas are a big part of the growing popularity, they are not the only reason, Ms Boswell said.
"I put it down to a few things: Role modelling, so once they see other girls playing and it being televised, they want to play too.
"The push of the W League," including the practice of inviting girls' teams to play at half-time in the big league games.
There has also been government support for a range of girls' clinics, Ms Boswell said.
And, at Blue Mountains Football Club, they run a number of clinics for girls, teaching them a range of footy skills, including goalkeeping.
There are also some old female club members who have taken on refereeing the younger teams' matches. One has even gone on to become an official referee.
"It's really, really nice to see," Ms Boswell said of the growth in the girls' participation.
And as for the World Cup - "they're absolutely into it," she said.
She herself went to the match with teammates from her adult side and she knew of many of the younger club members girls who went with family.
And earlier this month, Blue Mountains and Blaxland Football Clubs held a joint "mini world cup" at Knapsack Oval. They had eight or nine teams of girls aged eight to 16 and ran through a number of drills before playing matches against each other.
Ms Boswell said she'd even heard of schools doing a World Cup draw, where students would get a country to support during the tournament (presumably after supporting the Matildas as number one team).
Meanwhile, both Hazelbrook and Wentworth Falls Football Clubs hosted 'family watch nights' to see the matches together.
Hazelbrook held its event at the bowling club while Wentworth Falls opened its club house in Matcham Avenue.
Wentworth Falls club president, Andrew Presland, said the club will be holding parties for each Matildas' game - "and hopefully for Matildas at the final" he added.
"We held our first party for the game against the Republic of Ireland, with over 40 attendees, our canteen open, a Trivia quiz with prizes and a prize for best dressed.
"The match was on our large screen TV but future parties will be via a large screen projector.
"A great night had by all with every child taking home a prize," Mr Presland said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.