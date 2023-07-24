Blue Mountains Gazette
Matildas' fever hits the Mountains

JC
By Jennie Curtin
July 24 2023 - 10:30am
Keen footballer Elsie Cook at Stadium Australia for the Matildas match against Ireland. Picture supplied
From its very first girls' team just eight years ago, Blue Mountains Football Club now fields a team in every age division from eight to 16 years old.

