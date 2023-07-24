More than 4,600 historic plans of 460 regional towns in NSW - including Hazelbrook, Katoomba, Blackheath and more - have just been digitised and made available for the first time on the State Library of NSW's website.
According to the State Library's maps expert, Maggie Patton: "Subdivision plans are an absolute goldmine for genealogists and local historians as they allow us to place ourselves in the past - on a street, in a town, where we once lived, where our ancestors established themselves."
"What's more, they are filled with fascinating details like property prices, town descriptions and sometimes a photograph," said Ms Patton.
Subdivision plans were ephemeral items, usually discarded once a development site was sold. Luckily, the State Library has acquired and preserved these 100-year-old plans.
Dating from as early as the 1880s, up to the 1930s, the plans were produced by real estate agents and auctioneers to advertise new subdivisions and land sales.
"They provide a fascinating visual record of how your town was imagined by town planners of the past, and how it has developed and expanded over time," said Ms Patton. "Some of the plans are annotated with sales figures, and you can see how public transport or access to shops, parks and local attractions influenced the popularity of a town."
