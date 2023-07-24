Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

State Libraryscans historic old maps

Updated July 24 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 4,600 historic plans of 460 regional towns in NSW - including Hazelbrook, Katoomba, Blackheath and more - have just been digitised and made available for the first time on the State Library of NSW's website.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.