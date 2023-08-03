From big cats to elephants and everything in between Mark Grant has worked at zoos all over the world.
After chalking up more than 17 years zookeeping experience, in September last year, the Irish-born and now Woodford-based zookeeper, opened up his own mini mobile zoo.
He delivers interactive, educational animal presentations around the Mountains, and as far afield as Sydney and Lithgow.
Some days the 52-year-old can be found with his animals at an aged care home or a primary school, other days he's wrangling his animals (including a black headed python called Sooty) for a children's birthday party or at a professional photo shoot.
His business Me and Zoo has, among other animals: a tarantula, scorpions, giant centipedes, a frog, a Bengal cat, stick insects, a baby saltwater crocodile, not so typical blue tongued lizards, as well as various spooky looking, unusually coloured, but friendly pythons.
He hails from the Republic of Ireland and worked in Dublin Zoo for seven years. He has been living in the Mountains with his family since 2006.
"I worked with quite a variety of animals while I was in Dublin, including primates, various big cats, wolves, elephants, common hippos and a variety of other species.
"I then moved to Sydney and joined Taronga Zoo for 10 years, mainly as a reptile keeper. Animals included venomous and non-venomous snakes, Komodo Dragon, crocodiles and alligators to name a few."
Mr Grant said he has been "obsessed" with animals since he was very young.
"When I was around four years old my Nan would sit me at the table with a biscuit tin of creepy crawlies and I would be entertained for hours. I would cry if one fell off the table. My passion for wildlife has not diminished, ever."
Mr Grant went through a rigorous process to get licensed by the Department of Primary Industries to exhibit the animals. He likes to make his presentations "informative and fun but with a strong message in conservation".
"People are fascinated with the variety of animals and love learning about them all from insects, to snakes and crocodiles."
A selection of animals are chosen to suit each event and audience.
"Some may not be available at the time, for example, if one of our snakes is shedding its skin it should not be handled."
He said the most popular is Ash the Bengal cat.
"He loves the attention and especially loves to come back out at the end of the presentation and spend some time playing with the audience."
All animals are purchased from private breeders. No animals are taken from the wild.
When Clancy the crocodile grows to a certain size, he will be sent back up to the Northern Territory for breeding and Mr Grant will be given a baby crocodile.
"I am allowed to keep him to 1.2 meters, half of which is tail. Then he gets sent back to a crocodile park in the north."
The business is growing in popularity and Mr Grant and his animal van are recognised around his neighbourhood.
"The children in the neighbourhood refer to me as The Scorpion Man because they love the large picture of the scorpion on the van.
"The presentation holds something for all ages with a strong conservation message and a passion to share knowledge and educate the public whilst having a lot of fun."
Part of that message is his concern for Australia's native species and he encourages cat owners who see his show to keep the cat inside to prevent the killing of native animals.
To find out more go to hello@meandzoo.com.au
