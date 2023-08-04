St Finbar's students explore Torres Strait Islander culture in annual event

St Finbar's Primary School in Glenbrook has earned the gratitude of Torres Strait Island elders, after the school held its 'The Coming of the Light' day to learn about Torres Strait Islander culture.
The annual event, held this year on Thursday June 29, commemorates the arrival of Christianity to the islands in 1871.
Having joined the school's celebrations via Zoom in 2022, elder Aunty Thelma Quartey was thrilled to be able to attend in person this year and was impressed by the engagement of students in interactive lessons and activities.
"It was really lovely engaging with the students and being able to respond to their questions," Aunty Thelma said.
"I really enjoy passing on my knowledge and my story, especially to children.
"It blew me away how this little school in the Blue Mountains is celebrating this very important festival. I'm not aware of any other schools in Australia that do this. I spoke to my community, including many elders, and we were all so impressed that St Finbar's celebrated The Coming of the Light."
Students were also excited to be back in person and to discover the life and values of Torres Strait Islander culture.
"I loved that Aunty Thelma was able to come because the last time we had to do it via Zoom and it wasn't as interactive and fun," Year 6 student Ashton De Vincentis said.
"I found it was really interesting to learn that when the people of the Torres Strait Islands took things from the environment they always used everything and never put anything to waste," said Year 6 student and Academic Leader Mali Capuyan.
Along with the lessons, students enjoyed taking part in activities such as basket and jewellery weaving, boab tree watercolour painting, creating traditional Dahri headdress and rain sticks, damper cooking and playing traditional drums.
"It was really wonderful to see the students so engaged with all the activities that the teachers put on and I love that the things they learnt really resonated with them," said Aunty Thelma.
The Torres Strait Islands are scattered throughout 42,000km2 of sea, sitting between the tip of Queensland's Cape York Peninsula and Papua New Guinea.
