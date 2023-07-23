Blue Mountains Gazette
DonateLife Week: Blue Mountains area named in state's top five for organ donation registration

Updated August 28 2023 - 8:16am, first published July 23 2023 - 6:30pm
The Blue Mountains region is one of the top five local government areas where people have registered as potential organ donors.

