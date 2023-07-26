Lawson has just received a big splash of colour, with The Henry Hotel's most visible wall now sporting a large "Welcome to Lawson" mural.
The newly painted wall, finished on July 20, features Australian flora and fauna set against vibrant blue skies and distant mountain ranges.
Acclaimed Katoomba brewery Mountain Culture provided the brief for the mural design and is front-and-centre in the art, with a kangaroo wearing a Mountain Culture cap and a koala clasping a can of beer.
Owner of The Henry, Jono Spragg, told the Gazette the goal was to "put Lawson back on the map", inviting passing cars in to discover what the town has to offer.
"It's such a proud town, but again because it's not like your tourist attraction of Wentworth Falls, Leura, Katoomba, Blackheath... [we want] people to stop off and see what the mid-Mountains has to offer," he said.
"Obviously there has been reasons to come into Lawson, but if you're not in the know you're not really going to stop off. So we wanted to really come up with something that was one, bright and bubbly to offset what it was before - a mouldy old wall - and then two, something that the locals would be proud of just as much as we are."
The mural was designed by freelance artist Cara Jane Diffey in collaboration with Mountain Culture and Apparition Media, and was installed by a group of ten painters within 4 days.
Mountain Culture head of marketing Jess Gibson said: "We think it looks really awesome. It really highlights Lawson... and we get to bring a bit of our Mountain Culture creativity and flair to it with some of the little hidden 'Easter Eggs', if you like, in the design.
"[That wall needed] some love, and so we're really glad that we've been able to be part of that... to give that vibrant energy to that space.
"The Henry is an awesome venue, so we're really happy again for the Blue Mountains for it to be getting [a] revamp."
Mr Spragg took ownership of the pub in April 2022, and has since been revamping it and updating its public image.
He said the mural has seen a good response from the community so far.
"Feedback has been fantastic. We're on all the local Facebook pages and people have been really warming to it, which is great. So pretty excited that people are happy about it," he said.
"I'm stoked [with the final product], I think it's great. It's something that we're really proud of and yeah, we're certainly hoping everyone can come down and get a photo with it."
Lower Mountains Correspondent
Lower Mountains Correspondent
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.