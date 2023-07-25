Tim: Moving tale of loss and of love

Tim, by Colleen McCullough, is the story is an unorthodox love that develops between a career driven, mid-50s business executive and a handsome 25-year-old labourer with a mild intellectual disability.
What begins as a chance meeting between them soon develops into a life-changing relationship for both. Tim's protective family grapple with a deep suspicion of sexual coercion, a disability system that has failed them and the devastating loss of Tim's mother.
Filled with notions of love, loss and acceptance, and set in the modern day, this seminal Australian story has been sensitively adapted for the stage by playwright Tim McGarry (Boy Swallows Universe).
Directed by award-winning director Darren Yap (Diving for Pearls, Miracle City, Letters to Lindy), Tim's gripping and controversial storyline catapulted McCullough to international fame. She remains Australia's highest selling author, with over 80 million books sold worldwide.
The production features an all-star Australian cast including Ben Goss (Tim Melville), Jeanette Cronin (Mary Horton), Valerie Bader (Joy Melville and Emily Parker), Andrew McFarlane (Ron Melville and Harry), Julia Roberston (Dee Melville) and Akkshey Caplash (Jim, Nate and Raj)
Tim is filled with love, loss and acceptance and explores the importance of embracing differences, opening oneself to the fullness of life and the opportunities it has to offer.
Tim is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Friday, August 11, at 7:30pm and Saturday, August 12 at 2pm and 7:30pm. Suitable for ages 14+. Tickets: Standard $55, concession $50, senior (matinee only) $40. A $5 booking fee applies.
Supported by the Federal Government's RISE fund.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.