Flamenco meets Argentinian tango

On Saturday, August 19, see acclaimed flamenco performers Bandaluzia bring a uniquely flamenco perspective to the Argentine tango music of Astor Piazzolla at Blue Mountains Theatre.
Flamenco and tango share many similar sentiments of nostalgia, love and loss, with a reflection on the more profound sides of life, expressed through beautiful and cathartic music. Both styles have similar beginnings as music of the dispossessed and marginalised, with the art forms now having triumphed internationally as cherished music and dance.
Led by ARIA-nominated Flamenco guitarist Damian Wright, Bandaluzia will present a spectacular new show that showcases contemporary flamenco dance and music whilst displaying the essential characteristics of the flamenco tradition.
Blue Mountains Theatre program co-ordinator Yvonne Hellmers said Bandaluzia are celebrated for their powerful performances, unique sound and explosive displays of dazzling musicianship and virtuosity.
"Bandaluzia features two outstanding flamenco dancers, Jessica Statham and Rosale Cocchiaro, who having lived in Madrid for 10 years performed in many of the city's most premier Tablaos (flamenco venues)," Hellmers said. "We are so fortunate to have them perform here at Blue Mountains Theatre."
The dancers are joined by outstanding percussionist James Hauptmann (James Morrison, Vince Jones, Bluejuice) and violinist Yuhki Mayne (Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra, Opera Australia Orchestra).
The show will be performed in two acts. Act One will also feature acclaimed Springwood based musician and composer, Gary Daley on piano accordion with Bandaluzia in a tribute to the music of Astor Piazzolla.
Piazzolla was an Argentine composer, bandoneon player and arranger. His works revolutionised the traditional tango into a new style incorporating elements from jazz and classical music. Bandaluzia Flamenco and the Tango music of Astor Piazzolla on Saturday, August 19, 8pm, at Blue Mountains Theatre. See bluemountainstheatre.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.