Flamenco meets Argentinian tango

Updated August 4 2023 - 9:08am, first published July 26 2023 - 11:38am
On Saturday, August 19, see acclaimed flamenco performers Bandaluzia bring a uniquely flamenco perspective to the Argentine tango music of Astor Piazzolla at Blue Mountains Theatre.

