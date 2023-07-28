Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Superstar songstress in Springwood

July 28 2023 - 11:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Amazing vocalist Lisa Budin-Price and her band will deliver all the hits from some of the biggest stars of popular music at Blue Mountains Theatre on Wednesday, August 9.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.