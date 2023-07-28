Superstar songstress in Springwood

Amazing vocalist Lisa Budin-Price and her band will deliver all the hits from some of the biggest stars of popular music at Blue Mountains Theatre on Wednesday, August 9.
Budin-Price brings out the big guns with hits from Stevie Wonder, ABBA, The Eagles, Kylie Minogue, Whitney Houston, Shania Twain, The Carpenters and The Monkees to name a few.
Blue Mountains Theatre Program Co-ordinator, Yvonne Hellmers, said there will be back-to-back hits with every song a chart-topper that will have you groovin' away.
"Lisa is a marvellous singer," Hellmers said. "And her amazing band, featuring sax and trumpet players, drums, keys and a backing singer, are sure to deliver a fabulous morning of entertainment.
Morning Melodies at the Hub presents Superstar Celebration with Lisa Budin-Price on Wednesday, August 9. Morning tea 10am, performance 11am. Tickets $25. See bluemountainstheatre.com.au or 4723 5050.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.