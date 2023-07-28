Martin Doherty and Leigh Birkett will launch a new CD at Blackheath Folk at the Ivanhoe on Thursday, August 3.
Playing live for the first time since COVID hit, they are excited to be performing live again, especially since they have spent the intervening time recording a good amount of new material.
"We're looking forward to hitting the ground running after such a long break and to surprising a few people with some of the tracks we've just finished recording," said Doherty.
La Perouse, which will be available on the night for the first time, is a CD of entirely original material. Of course, on the night, expect a good smattering of the songs Doherty has been known for down the years.
Floor performers are welcome. The entertainment starts at 7.30 pm at the New Ivanhoe Hotel, Blackheath. The bistro will be open from 6pm.
