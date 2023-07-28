Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

New CD launched at Blackheath folk night

July 28 2023 - 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Martin Doherty and Leigh Birkett will launch a new CD at Blackheath Folk at the Ivanhoe on Thursday, August 3.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.