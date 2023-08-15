Warrimoo's Chantal Bronkhorst is gearing up for the challenge of a lifetime - a World Championships attempt in slalom for South Africa.
The 31-year old will use an old slalom canoe from Jessica Fox when she takes on the event for the Republic of South Africa at the end of September.
Despite competing against the former Blaxland High multiple Olympian, she has had support from Fox's family for her own Olympic attempt.
"During the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, I was rooting for my idol, Jess Fox. It struck me that there were no South Africans competing in canoe slalom, and that's when I decided to put my hat in the ring for the next Olympics. I posted some half-joking, half-serious stuff on Facebook, and little did I know that this would kick-start an incredible journey."
Soon after she had the "incredible luck" of meeting Jess's dad, Richard Fox, through the Penrith Chamber as part of her marketing work.
"He gave me some invaluable tips during our laps around the whitewater stadium. His response to my ambitions was a resounding 'of course' and that was all the confidence I needed to go full speed ahead."
Chantal was born in South Africa where her father was a competitive paddler.
"When I joined Sydney Uni in 2011, the canoe club felt like the perfect place to carry on the legacy. Whitewater paddling instantly stole my heart, and I've been paddling recreationally with the Sydney Uni Canoe Club ever since."
She spent the New Year break in 2022/2023 training in South Africa.
"Canoeing South Africa has been unbelievably supportive from the get-go. They were stoked to have a female canoe slalom athlete on board for the first time. I didn't need to do a selection race in South Africa, but I did compete at the Australian Open Canoe Slalom event in Penrith earlier this year, and I guess my performance convinced them to enter me into the World Cup and World Champ events this year."
She cracked her slalom kayak during training but the stars aligned once more when slalom superstar Jess put her kayak up for sale.
"It's practically brand new, and I get the 'bragging rights' that Jess used to paddle it. Plus, her magic touch has to give me some extra oomph, right?" she added laughing.
The Olympic selection process for canoe slalom sees 41 quota spots for women, and only one athlete per country per event is eligible. The World Champs in London award 30 of these spots at the end of September, and an additional spot will go to the host nation, France. The remaining 10 spots are up for grabs at the continental championships next year.
The Canoe Slalom World Cup is in Spain on September 1, and the World Championships in London run on September 24.
"It's a dream come true to race alongside my idols and go head-to-head for a spot in the Olympics. This short stint of total focus on the Olympics is perfect for me. And guess what? I've got nothing to lose, and the experience alone is worth it!"
She has a team of support around her which motivates her every day.
"I'm here to encourage everyone to seek out their own adventures, to embrace challenges, and back themselves. Life's full of opportunities; we just have to look for them."
Previously Chantal is known to The Blue Mountains Gazette audience as she is also an ultra marathon runner and in previous years has won - with her partner Mitchell Isaacs - the mixed doubles event in the Max Adventure Race Series at Glenbrook. It has a kayaking part to the event.
